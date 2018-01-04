× Wounded Arnold police officer said to be breathing on his own

ARNOLD, Mo. – The health and well-being of an Arnold police officer continues to improve after he was critically injured in a shooting last month.

The Arnold Police Department posted a picture of Officer Ryan O’Connor with his wife, Barbara, at his side. Police said O’Connor has opened his eyes and the ventilator has been removed, meaning he’s now breathing on his own.

“We are so pleased with the progress he has made in the past week and welcome and appreciate your continued thoughts, prayers and support,” the update continued.

O’Connor was shot in the back of the head on December 5, 2017 while transporting a prisoner to the Arnold Police Station. The suspect then shot himself and later died as a result.