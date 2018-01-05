2017 Hermann Award Winners Announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wake Forest University senior forward Jon Bakero and Stanford University senior midfielder Andi Sullivan were presented with the 2017 MAC Hermann Trophy on Friday at the Missouri Athletic Club’s annual banquet in downtown St. Louis. It's soccer's equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

The MAC Hermann Trophy, a 10-pound crystal soccer ball has been awarded annually since 1967. It honors the United Soccer Coaches National Players of the Year in NCAA Division I men’s and women’s soccer based on voting conducted by NCAA Division I coaches.