CHESTERFIELD, Mo. _Chesterfield Mall is losing another store and this will get the attention of young girls. A spokesperson for American Girl says it will close its Chesterfield Mall store by February 21st.

The company says the decision was based on the current challenges facing the mall. The closure affects 10 full time employees and 27 part time employees.

There is no word on whether American Girl will open another store in the St. Louis area.