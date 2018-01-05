× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 5, 2018

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, January 5, 2018.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games:

(girls) Edwardsville at O'Fallon

(boys) Edwardsville at O'Fallon

(boys) CBC vs Hazelwood Central

(girls) Troy vs Zumwalt South

(girls) McCluer vs McCluer North

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment Two features the top prep stories of the week:

Courtney Ramey returns to the Webster Groves boys basketball team after breaking his wrist pre-season.

DeAndre Campbell becomes Parkway Central's all-time scoring leader for the boys basketball team.

Confluence boys basketball team off to a 10-4 start.

Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow also previewed tomorrow's Highland Shootout, featuring many top teams in the area playing in the one day event. The basketball starts at 11:30 AM at Highland, IL High School.