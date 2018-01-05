Boil order lifted for many Metro East communities

BELLEVILLE, IL – Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order that has been in place since Wednesday for several Metro East service area. Sale-for-resale (wholesale) communities that purchase water in bulk from Illinois American Water and manage their own distribution systems will notify their customers of the status of their system boil water orders.

The extreme cold has been blamed for repeated water main breaks. Some schools cancelled classes Thursday because of the water problems.

Officials at the Illinois American Water headquarters said their teams have been very busy with repairing water main breaks, collecting water samples and completing necessary testing.

A conservation request will remain in effect while crews continue to battle frigid temperatures and the effect on its systems. Crews simply ask customers to use no more than they need and to use water wisely. If they need to wash their clothes, they should wait until they have a full load, etc. They will notify customers when this conservation measure is no longer needed.

The boil order has been lifted immediately in the following communities directly served by Illinois American Water:

Belleville

East St. Louis

Centreville

Brooklyn

Fairmont City

Sauget

Shiloh

Washington Park

Alorton

Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia PWD)

Swansea

Canteen Township

St. Clair Township

Stookey Township

Smithton Township

The following sale-for-resale (wholesale) communities will notify their customers-residents regarding their boil water order status: