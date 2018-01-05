Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

Courtney Ramey Returns, Webster Groves Rolls to Victory

Posted 12:10 am, January 5, 2018, by

The defending state champion Webster Groves High School boys basketball team got a real boost on Thursday night. Their talented point guard, Courtney Ramey played his first game of the season in the Statesmen's 73-43 victory over Marquette. Ramey had missed every game so far this season with a broken wrist, suffered during a practice session, just before the prep basketball year was to tip off.

 