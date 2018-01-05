Dave Murray’s weather disco…THE WEEKEND…January 6-7, 2018

A 50-50 weekend on the way…not a lot of change in my thinking…quiet and cold Saturday, Saturday night into Early Sunday morning…then things still look interesting for Sunday…high temperatures will be warmer…38 degrees with moisture coming at us from the southwest…thats something different…but don’t lose sight that the ground is very cold…so moisture…will struggle to kick to all rain…cold air is dense and heavy and slow to push out…that is why warm fronts are so slow moving…thinking a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow developing on Sunday morning…very slow to kick to rain but should take place mid afternoon into the night…maybe ending as some wet snow late Sunday night…the prime icy…winter mix time will be 10am to 3pm on Sunday…so this will produce an extended periods of icy conditions for roads, parking lots and driveways on Sunday…especially untreated surfaces…but the good news it is on a Sunday….this will continue to unfold during the day on Saturday as it comes over the Rockies and into the Plains…lets stay up to date