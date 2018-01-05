× Dine-out event planned for injured Rock Hill police officer

ST. LOUIS, MO — A dine out event is in the works for injured Rock Hill police officer Matt Crosby. Friends and family are looking to raise money in order to build Crosby a “smart” home. He has been in a wheelchair since he was shot while responding to a domestic dispute in 2010.

The dine out is scheduled to take place Friday January 12th. Organizers are looking for more to join in.

Dine Out for Matt Crosby participants are posted below. The percentage of sales pledged to be donated on January 12th is also listed:

Racanellis New York Pizzeria, Webster Groves 10% all day

Sushi Station, Webster Groves 20% all day- Dine in and carry out

Llywelyn’s Pub, Webster Groves 20% all day

Fredddies Market, Webster Groves 10% all day- all sales

Lubeley’s Bakery and Deli 10% all day

FroYo, Webster Groves 10% all day

HWY 61 Road House, Webster Groves 10% 4pm-close

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, Webster Groves 10% all day

Yolklore, Webster Groves 10% all day

Trainwreck Saloon, Rock Hill 10% all day

Slider House, Rock Hill 20% PLUS a $2,500 donation all day

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N Bake Pizza, Rock Hill 10% all day

St. Louis Wing Company, Rock Hill 10% 5-9 pm

Hacienda, Rock Hill 10% 4-9 pm

El Indio, Rock Hill 10% all day

Katie’s Pizza, Rock Hill 20% all day

Breadsmith, Warson Woods 50% all day

J Greene’s Pub, Warson Woods 10% all day

Cousin Hugos, Maplewood at least 10%, likely more, depending upon sales that day all day

The Post Sports Bar & Grill, Maplewood 10% lunch hours, (11 a.m-2 p.m.)

Boogaloo, Cubano . Creole.Caribe, Maplewood 10% all day

Kirkwood Station Brewing Co, Kirkwood 10% all day

Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store, Kirkwood 10% all day

The Wood Cask, Kirkwood 10% 3 pm- close

Kirkwood Brewhouse, Kirkwood 10% all day

Texas Roadhouse, Kirkwood 10% 4-10 pm

Three Kings Public House, Des Peres 10% all day

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, Des Peres 20% 4 pm-close

Byrd & Barrel Gourmet Chicken Fast, Jefferson Ave, St. louis 10% all day

Firehouse Bar & Grill, Mehlville 10% all day

Parrot’s bar & Grill, St. Peters 20% 3pm-close

Shamrocks Pub N Grill, St. Peters 10% all day

Gettemeiers, St Peters 10% all day

Frank & Helen’s Pizzeria, University City 20% all day

Blue Sky, Brentwood 10% all day

Barrister’s, Clayton 10% all day

Cannolis, Florissant 10% all day

Hendels, Florissant 10% all day

Gettemeiers, Florissant 10% all day

Houlihan’s Creve Coeur 10% all day

Blue Sky, O’Fallon 10% all day

The Post Sports Bar & Grill, Creve Coeur 10% lunch hours, (11 a.m-2 p.m.)

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Lake Ozark, Mo. 20% all day

More information: https://www.crosbycrew.org/