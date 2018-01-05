Dine-out event planned for injured Rock Hill police officer
ST. LOUIS, MO — A dine out event is in the works for injured Rock Hill police officer Matt Crosby. Friends and family are looking to raise money in order to build Crosby a “smart” home. He has been in a wheelchair since he was shot while responding to a domestic dispute in 2010.
The dine out is scheduled to take place Friday January 12th. Organizers are looking for more to join in.
Dine Out for Matt Crosby participants are posted below. The percentage of sales pledged to be donated on January 12th is also listed:
Racanellis New York Pizzeria, Webster Groves 10% all day
Sushi Station, Webster Groves 20% all day- Dine in and carry out
Llywelyn’s Pub, Webster Groves 20% all day
Fredddies Market, Webster Groves 10% all day- all sales
Lubeley’s Bakery and Deli 10% all day
FroYo, Webster Groves 10% all day
HWY 61 Road House, Webster Groves 10% 4pm-close
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, Webster Groves 10% all day
Yolklore, Webster Groves 10% all day
Trainwreck Saloon, Rock Hill 10% all day
Slider House, Rock Hill 20% PLUS a $2,500 donation all day
Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N Bake Pizza, Rock Hill 10% all day
St. Louis Wing Company, Rock Hill 10% 5-9 pm
Hacienda, Rock Hill 10% 4-9 pm
El Indio, Rock Hill 10% all day
Katie’s Pizza, Rock Hill 20% all day
Breadsmith, Warson Woods 50% all day
J Greene’s Pub, Warson Woods 10% all day
Cousin Hugos, Maplewood at least 10%, likely more, depending upon sales that day all day
The Post Sports Bar & Grill, Maplewood 10% lunch hours, (11 a.m-2 p.m.)
Boogaloo, Cubano . Creole.Caribe, Maplewood 10% all day
Kirkwood Station Brewing Co, Kirkwood 10% all day
Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store, Kirkwood 10% all day
The Wood Cask, Kirkwood 10% 3 pm- close
Kirkwood Brewhouse, Kirkwood 10% all day
Texas Roadhouse, Kirkwood 10% 4-10 pm
Three Kings Public House, Des Peres 10% all day
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, Des Peres 20% 4 pm-close
Byrd & Barrel Gourmet Chicken Fast, Jefferson Ave, St. louis 10% all day
Firehouse Bar & Grill, Mehlville 10% all day
Parrot’s bar & Grill, St. Peters 20% 3pm-close
Shamrocks Pub N Grill, St. Peters 10% all day
Gettemeiers, St Peters 10% all day
Frank & Helen’s Pizzeria, University City 20% all day
Blue Sky, Brentwood 10% all day
Barrister’s, Clayton 10% all day
Cannolis, Florissant 10% all day
Hendels, Florissant 10% all day
Gettemeiers, Florissant 10% all day
Houlihan’s Creve Coeur 10% all day
Blue Sky, O’Fallon 10% all day
The Post Sports Bar & Grill, Creve Coeur 10% lunch hours, (11 a.m-2 p.m.)
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Lake Ozark, Mo. 20% all day
More information: https://www.crosbycrew.org/