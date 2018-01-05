Glendale Home Features Outdoor Hockey Rink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

True story here. Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow was walking his dog recently in Glendale, MO and noticed a hockey rink, built in a home owner's front yard! This is the second year that Derek Gould has built a hockey rink in his front yard. The freezing cold temperatures have been great to construct the outdoor rink. Gould's family and friends have enjoyed the hockey rink since Christmas, despite the cold temps outside.