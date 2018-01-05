× Judge won’t delay Dakota Access shooting suspect’s trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ A judge is refusing to delay the upcoming trial of a Denver woman accused of shooting at law officers during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access pipeline.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland also is limiting the scope of the trial for Red Fawn Fallis. He isn’t allowing discussion about treaty agreements, protest activity in the months leading up to Fallis’ October 2016 arrest, or whether the protest was necessary to prevent a greater harm.

Fallis is accused of shooting at officers during her arrest. No one was hurt.

She’s pleaded not guiltyto federal civil disorder and weapons charges. Her trial begins Jan. 29 in Fargo.

Her attorneys sought a delay as they try to get more information from the government. Hovland refused.