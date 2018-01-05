× Man plans surprise proposal with plane, sidewalk chalk

San Tan Valley, Arizona (KPHO) — Since November, Corey Gilbert has been holding on to an engagement ring for the love of his life, Brittany Greenway. He sat back and thought about the best way to propose.

Well, Gilbert is a licensed pilot and thought why not combine the two.

So, Gilbert picked out a road in an undeveloped area and wrote “Will U Marry Me” in chalk. From there he planned out a flight route that would lead them to the big message he wrote out.

On New Year’s Day, they took off from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and began to fly around and see the sights.

“Buzzed around, looked at Roosevelt, came up to the Superstition Mountains.”

Then they finally reach the message that Gilbert worked so hard to write and plan out. He dips his right wing so she can see the message.

“I’m like, what’s on the ground there?”

She reads it and doesn’t think anything of it. Meanwhile, Gilbert pulls out a ring and proposes, 3,000 feet off the ground. Greenway says yes.

The couple plan a November wedding next year with their 5-month-old baby.

“I was trying to do something that you don’t see every day,” Gilbert said.