Mizzou Football Hires Dooley as Offensive Coordinator, Harris to Transfer from Basketball team

The University of Missouri was a busy place on Friday, with both the football and basketball teams making big announcements.

The Mizzou Tigers football team announced they have hired Derek Dooley as their new offensive coordinator, The former head coach at Tennessee from 2010-2012 had been coaching wide receivers for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys the past five years. Dooley replaces Josh Heupel, the Tigers former leader of the offense left to become the head coach at Central Florida.

The Missouri basketball team will be minus another guard. Freshman Blake Harris announced on Friday that he will transfer out of the Tigers basketball program. He was averaging four points in 14 minutes per game so far this season. Harris joins another freshman guard, C.J. Roberts to also transfer from Mizzou.