Officials report Iowa flu toll 6 since October

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ Iowa officials have reported four more influenza-related deaths, bringing the state total to six since October.

Iowa Public Health Department spokeswoman Polly Carver-Kimm said Friday the department recorded three flu-related deaths for the same period last year.

The department says three of the four were at least 81 and one was age 61 to 80. Also, three of the four had underlying conditions or contributing factors.

Two of the six who’ve died since October lived in northwest Iowa and two lived in the southeast part of the state. One lived in eastern Iowa and one in northeast Iowa.

Health officials say that essentially everyone over 6 months of age should receive the flu vaccine. Flu symptoms may include fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches.