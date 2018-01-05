Quick, Cheap Way to Defrost Your Windshield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Now that the cold temperatures have returned and winter has settled in across the area, drivers are waking up to find their windows frosted and fogged up.

Most of us don’t have a remote start for our vehicles, so turning on the car’s heater while you get ready is not an option. But the idea of sitting in your freezing car, waiting for the windows to defrost, is not exactly optimal. What to do?

Ice scraping can be physically taxing and aggravating. But there’s an inexpensive and quick way to take the frost off your windows so you can get on the road and get to work on time: a mixture of rubbing alcohol and water.

You can’t just pour water on your windshield. If it’s warm or hot, you risk cracking your windshield because of the temperature shock. Even if the water’s cool or cold, it’ll freeze again.

But a solution of one-third water and two-thirds rubbing alcohol will do the trick. Rubbing alcohol has a freezing point of 127 degrees below zero, meaning it’ll never freeze on your windshield.