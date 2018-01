× St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield buys Des Peres Hospital

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Two St. Louis County hospitals are joining forces.

St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield announced Friday it has signed an agreement to purchase Des Peres Hospital from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp. The deal also calls for St. Luke’s to buy Tenet-owned physician organizations.

Terms were not disclosed.

The purchase is expected to be finalized early this year, after approval from regulators.