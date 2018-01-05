× Stastny Scores to Lead Blues to Third Straight Win

Paul Stastny’s thirds period goal broke a 1-1 tie and the Blues beat the NHL’s best team in the West, the expansion Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Thursday night at Scottrade Center. The goal was Stastny’s eighth of the season and first in his last 12 games played. Blues backup goalie Carter Hutton making his third straight start, won his third straight game, stopping 32 of 33 Golden Knights shots. Alexander Steen opened the scoring in the first period with his fifth goal of the year. Vegas tied the game 1-1 in the second period on Erik Haula’s goal.

The Golden Knights are the talk of the NHL. The first year expansion team came into the game with a Western Conference best 27-9-2 record.