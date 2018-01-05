STLMoms- Divorce workshop for women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The holidays are behind us and as we enter the new year, it's also the month with the highest number of new divorce filings. Laura Boedges, Wealth Advisor with High Tower St. Louis, has more on the Second Saturday St. Louis Divorce Workshop for Women.

The workshop is January 13, from 8 a.m. until noon. It costs $45 per person and $10 is donated to St. Martha`s Hall for abused women.

It will take place at The Magna Place Building on Brentwood Boulevard.

To learn more visit: secondsaturdaystl.com