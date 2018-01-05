× U of Illinois president proposing in-state tuition freeze

CHICAGO (AP) _ University of Illinois President Timothy Killeen says he will recommend that the school freeze its base tuition for incoming, in-state freshmen for a fourth consecutive year.

The Chicago Tribune reports Killeen will make the recommendation in an effort to arrest an exodus of Illinois high school graduates to colleges in other states.

If the university’s board approves Killeen’s proposal, Illinois residents will pay $12,036 a year at Urbana-Champaign, $10,584 at Chicago and $9,405 in Springfield. Those numbers do not include required fees or room and board.

University of Illinois’ board is scheduled to vote on Killeen’s proposal on Jan. 18.

Following a two-year budget impasse that starved Illinois’ public universities of aid, all but the Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and University of Illinois at Chicago recorded enrollment drops in the fall.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune