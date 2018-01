× Woman killed in Midtown

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a woman in Midtown.

The shooting took place in the 3700 block of S. Compton Avenue.

Police have not identified a possible suspect or motive.

The incident is the third homicide in the city of St. Louis in 2018. Two men were found shot to death in North St. Louis Monday night on Hodiamont.