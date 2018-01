Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 2018 Burns Night Supper is taking place on January 25th, 2018 at The Den to honor Scottish Poet Robert Burns. The suppers are normally held on the poet's birthday, January 25th, occasionally known as “Robert Burns Day” – this annual event combines food, drink and the literary works of Burns.

Tickets are $30 for Den members; $40 for Oxbridge members; $80 for non-members.

For more information, visit: www.thedenstl.com