American Eagle flight makes emergency return to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. – Authorities say an American Eagle flight from Peoria, Illinois, bound for Dallas-Fort Worth has made an unexpected return because of a mechanical issue.

Director Gene Olson of Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport says the plane made an emergency return shortly after takeoff, probably because of an electronics issue that occurred when the flight was about 20 miles out from Peoria.

The (Peoria) Journal-Star reports the plane made a safe return with no apparent injuries.

As of 11 a.m. CST, the airline’s website showed the flight still was delayed.

The website shows the flight was operated by Phoenix-based Mesa Airlines. A telephone call to Mesa’s headquarters went unanswered Saturday.