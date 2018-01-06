× Charges dropped in deadly wreck: Wrong driver accused

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is no longer facing criminal charges in a deadly car accident, after prosecutors learned he was not driving the car that caused the wreck.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the circuit attorney’s office on Thursday dismissed involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action charges against 31-year-old Ronnie Spencer.

He was accused of driving drunk and while on drugs in the November 25, 2013, accident that killed 31-year-old Robert Gilbert, a passenger in the same car.

Three of the four men in the car were ejected. Spencer’s attorney says all four were intoxicated as they were returning from clubs on the Illinois side of the St. Louis area.

Attorney Terence Niehoff says fire department records identified another man as the driver.