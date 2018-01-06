Icy winter mix and hazardous travel conditions expected on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 12PM Sunday until 3AM Monday.

A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow will develop Sunday morning and move in from the southwest. The ground is still frozen, so you can expect untreated roads and surfaces (or areas where the treatment washes away) to become icy, leading to hazardous travel conditions. Also be careful on sidewalks, driveways and in parking lots. The prime time for the icy wintry mix will be 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday.

Temperatures will slowly climb to 38° Sunday afternoon and the wintry mix will eventually change over to liquid rain late in the afternoon into the night. Since the ground is still very cold, this changeover will be a struggle.

Rain could possibly mix in with some wet snow before ending late Sunday night.

Winter Weather Advisory issued from 12PM Sun. to 3AM Mon. An icy winter mix will develop through the morning & early afternoon creating hazardous travel conditions on untreated roads (and where treatment washes off). Be careful on sidewalks/driveways. @FOX2now #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/zBXgWjMggU — Jaime Travers (@JaimeTraversWx) January 6, 2018

Ever wondered how a wintry mix forms? What matters most is how the temperature changes between the clouds and the ground. Different combinations result in snow, sleet, freezing rain, or rain at the surface. #stlwx #midmowx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/N0jcXaoLqk — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 4, 2018