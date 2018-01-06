× Man shot by police, suspected in Kansas killing, charged

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) _ Prosecutors have charged a homicide suspect shot by police in Missouri after he led them on a high-speed chase with murder, kidnapping and other counts.

The Kansas City Star reports that 28-year-old Jeremy Comstock was charged Friday in Wyandotte County, Kansas, with first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping. He was also charged in Clay County, Missouri, with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting a lawful stop. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Kansas City, Missouri police say officers began chasing Comstock near Smithville on Thursday and continued until his vehicle spun out of control on Interstate 35 in northern Kansas City. Police say officer then shot Comstock, but his injuries are not life-threatening. A woman who was in Comstock’s van surrendered.

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say Comstock is a suspect in the death of a man who was found shot inside a pickup truck earlier Thursday.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com