Missouri Highway Patrol: 2 killed in car crash near Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri Highway Patrol says two men have died in a car crash near Arnold.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Jason Ramsey, of High Ridge, was driving the car around 11:30 p.m. Friday when it skidded, left Lonedell Road and hit a tree.

Ramsey and his passenger, 22-year-old Joseph Simmons, of Cedar Hill, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol says neither man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com