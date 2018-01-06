Missouri Highway Patrol: Pedestrian hit, killed in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in the St. Louis suburb of Berkeley.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened Friday night on Airport Road, killing 63-year-old Jose Macias, of St. Louis.
The patrol says Macias ran into the path of a westbound car driven by a 51-year-old man from Ferguson.
Macias was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
38.749614 -90.326819