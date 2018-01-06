× Missouri Highway Patrol: Pedestrian hit, killed in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in the St. Louis suburb of Berkeley.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened Friday night on Airport Road, killing 63-year-old Jose Macias, of St. Louis.

The patrol says Macias ran into the path of a westbound car driven by a 51-year-old man from Ferguson.

Macias was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com