Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

Missouri Highway Patrol: Pedestrian hit, killed in Berkeley

Posted 7:28 pm, January 6, 2018, by , Updated at 07:26PM, January 6, 2018

BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in the St. Louis suburb of Berkeley.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened Friday night on Airport Road, killing 63-year-old Jose Macias, of St. Louis.

The patrol says Macias ran into the path of a westbound car driven by a 51-year-old man from Ferguson.

Macias was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com