Moore Food: Dry rub for ribs

ST. LOUIS- Chef Georgios Kastanias with Moore Food Distributors joins us this morning with a special guest who shares great tips for making ribs with a dry rub.

The dry rub is a mixture of spices, including salt, pepper, garlic powder, chili powder, paprika, thyme, brown sugar, and raw sugar. Since the raw sugar will burn easily, you need to use indirect heat or a smoker to cook these ribs.

For more information visit:

Moore Food Distributors

9910 Page Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63132

314-426-1300

www.moorefoodsdist.com