Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

2 lawmakers, vastly different Confederate monument proposals

Posted 12:01 pm, January 7, 2018, by

Confederate rebel flag waving in the wind against the blue sky background in Charleston, South Carolina, USA.

ST. LOUIS – Two Missouri lawmakers have introduced vastly different measures aimed at addressing concerns over Confederate monuments.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that on one side, Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed of St. Louis has introduced a bill that would require Missouri’s Confederate statues and plaques to be moved to a state park in Higginsville. It would also ban the sale or display of Confederate flags on state property.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Warren Love of Osceola has filed a bill that would create a review process requiring the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation to hold a public hearing on any potential changes before any war monument could be removed or renamed.