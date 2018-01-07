Arts Pop: City Museum brings work of “Father of Skyscrapers” indoors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The latest installation at St. Louis’ famed City Museum is already drawing a crowd. Since the end of October, workers at the downtown St. Louis play land have pieced together almost 200 terra cotta parts of a massive cornice that once topped the 13-story Chicago Stock Exchange building.

The cornice nine feet tall, 27 feet on one side, and turns a corner for another 13 feet. It now sits in the Louis Sullivan room on the fourth floor of the City Museum.

The Chicago Stock Exchange building, designed by Dankmar Adler and Louis Sullivan, Chicago's "Father of Skyscrapers", was completed in 1894 and demolished in 1972. The cornice sat in storage for 45 years. Now, people flock to see it, along with other fragments of Sullivan’s work. Much of what is on display is on loan from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

You can read more about this unique piece and the installation process in Sunday's A&E section of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.