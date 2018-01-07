× Boil order lifted for O’Fallon IL and Fairview Heights customers

Sunday afternoon the boil order that had been in place since Wednesday was lifted for customer in the O’Fallon IL and Fairview Heights IL according to the City of O’Fallon.

Customer should still take the following precaution as water service is stll being restored:

Flush the building’s water lines and clean faucet screens.

Purge the water-using fixtures and appliances of standing water and ice, such as refrigerator ice makers or coffee makers.