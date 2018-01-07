Emo Night at Tin Roof in Downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tin Roof is a bar and music venue in Downtown St. Louis located at 1000 Clark Avenue near Busch Stadium. They have tasty food and a fun, eclectic environment. They are all about giving musicians a place to play and a place to hang when they aren’t on stage.

Here's some items on their menu:

Fried Green Tomatoes – Pimento Cheese, shaved cabbage, roasted tomato & sesame seeds

Dixie Biscuits – (3) Fried Biscuts Sliders, smoked brisket, bacon, peach jam, and cheddar cheese

Chicken N Waffles – Cone of buttermilk fried chicken nuggets, waffle pieces, bacon maple glaze & ancho chicken chili chocolate

Nashville Hot Chicken – Buttermilk fried chicken, rubbed with cayenne, served on Texas toast with ranch potato salad, and pickles

Side of Candy Pig Mac & Cheese – elbow pasta, brown sugar bacon, jalapeno queso, aged cheddar, herb bread crumbs and scallions

Cast Iron Cookie – salted caramel pretzel chocolate deep dish cookie

Tin Roof has a special event, Emo Night, on January 17th, 2018 at 9pm with The Former Me. They'll have 4# PBR's and $4 Jameson on special.

For more information and to find out about other events, visit: www.tinroofstlouis.com/