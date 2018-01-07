× Missouri lawmakers honor ex-governor with portrait

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Missouri are honoring former Gov. Jay Nixon with an official portrait at the Capitol.

The News Tribune reports that Nixon was at the state Senate Lounge on Thursday as bipartisan lawmakers first presented his portrait to the public.

Lawmakers say Nixon’s efforts positively impacted parks, factories and schools. They also say he and his wife traveled across Missouri to get to know the state’s residents.

Nixon identifies as a Democrat but says he never used the terms “Democrat or Republican” while governor.

The former governor says his current role is to “help advise when asked and to support the folks who now hold the responsibilities I once had.”

He served as governor from 2009 to 2017 and in statewide elected office for about 24 years.

