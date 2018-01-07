× Police: Domestic dispute led to homicide

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – The St. Clair County Sheriff Department says a domestic dispute lead to the murder of 50-year-old Paul B. Commons of Belleville, IL. Investigators say 56-year-old Wayne Commons shot his younger brother in the face following an argument late Friday night.

Deputies were call to Lakewood Drive Friday night after receiving a 911 call for shots fired. Upon arrival, officer discovered Paul Commons deceased at the scene.

Investigators call to the homicide quickly developed a person interest, and arrested the victim’s brother at the scene.

Wayne Commons has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $300,000 bond at the St. Clair County Jail.