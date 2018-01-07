Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Post-Scripts: Controversy inside the Trump White House

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo and Post Dispatch National and Political editor Christopher Ave spoke with Post Dispatch reporter Kevin McDermott about the new book out this week detailing controversy inside the Trump White House.
Colombo, Ave and McDermott also discussed the potential challengers awaiting Rep. Ann Wagner in the 2018 election.
Post Dispatch Jefferson City bureau chief  Kurt Erickson stopped by to bring us up to speed on what awaits in the new Missouri legislative session.
The show concluded with Christopher Ave’s trending topics.