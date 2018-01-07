The Loop Ice Carnival is a great time for the entire family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. - The Loop Ice Carnival is a celebration of all things frozen! The carnival begins Friday, January 12th in the evening with the annual Snowball at the Moonrise Hotel. The Snowball is a unique party with arctic inspired cocktails, guest DJs, ice carvings and other fun. Entry is $5 or you can attend for free with a canned good donation.

The Ice Carnival is Saturday and Sunday form 11 am to 4 pm in The Loop. It has activities for the entire family, including a Ferris Wheel, ice slide, zip line, ice carving demonstrations and more. There is also a Putt Putt Pub Crawl and a hunt for ice cubes throughout The Loop with $1,000 worth of coins spread out for revelers to find.

For more information, visit: https://visittheloop.com/icecarnival/