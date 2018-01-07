The Shack expanding with four new locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -ST. LOUIS - The Shack is expanding and opening four new locations this February and March. The new locations include O'Fallon, Missouri, Creve Coeur and two in Overland Park, Kansas. They'll also be opening another Shack location in South County in Spring 2018.

Every February, the Shack and its sister restaurants, Corner Pub & Grill and The Tavern, have their annual February Fundraiser for Backstoppers. So far, these three brands have raised more than $750,000 for Backstoppers.

The Shack's new locations:

Shack O’Fallon, MO location – 2931 Highway K – opening Feb/March 2018

Shack Creve Coeur location – 12521 Olive – opening early spring 2018

Shack Overland Park, Kansas locations – opening Spring 2018

For more information, visit: Eatatshack.com