Warmer than expected temperatures keep most roads ice free

ST. LOUIS - “I think St. Louis got lucky, parts of the state seen way worst weather than we did.” Assistant district engineer Mark Croarkin said.

St. Louisans should be counting their blessings tonight.

That’s what Mark Croarkin with MoDOT says after warmer weather during the day melted the chances of having icy roads.

“We had a little bubble around St. Louis, but the sun just came up for a little while and that extra five or six degrees made a huge difference for us,” he said.

There were nearly 200 crews treating the road on Sunday, many still on standby for a change in the weather.

Though we may have survived this round of wintry weather, Croarkin says the drop-in temperatures could still mean some icy patches on sidewalks, bridges and some highways.

“We’re looking at temperatures tonight that are around 29 degree which is something that we’re used to dealing with,” Croarkin said. “We can spread chemicals that can take care of any problem that we have. There may be a time where there may be some slick areas after the sun goes down, but we treat the roads.”