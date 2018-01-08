Be the first inside the St. Louis Auto Show!

The Saint Louis Auto Dealers Association is ready to kick off the New Year with the 2018 Saint Louis Auto Show , January 25-28 at America’s Center and The Dome! Over 500 new cars, trucks and SUVs from 25 manufacturers will be featured, including 2017 models, and 2018 models. The 2018 Saint Louis Auto Show is sponsored by Phillips 66, St. Louis Post Dispatch, and Bommarito Automotive Group. It’s bigger than ever with the Ultimate Family Experience! Kids 12 and under are FREE and can enjoy the ULTIMATE KIDS ZONE with a bungee trampoline, rock climbing wall, wacky obstacle course, slide, bounce house and so much more.

FOX 2 is giving two lucky families the opportunity to get a sneak peak of the Auto Show as it opens to the public! Register to win a family-four pack of tickets. Winners will come to the Auto Show on Thursday, January 25th at 11am to experience all the fun before anyone else!

The 2018 Saint Louis Auto Show features include:

Classic Car Studio

Million Dollar Mile

Drifting featuring Vaughn Gittin Jr.

Go Karts

Jeep Wrangler Build Off

Chrysler Drive

FREE Kids Zone

Toyota Drive Center

NHRA World Champion Robert Hight

Hurry! Entries are due by Monday, January 22nd.

2018 STL Auto Show Information:

When: Thursday, January 25 – Sunday, January 28, 2018 * The STL Auto Show Charity Party is Saturday January 27, 2018, located on the 2nd Atrium in the Convention Center. Please visit http://stlautos.com/slada-party/ for more information.

Where: America’s Center and The Dome 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63101

Hours: Thursday Jan 25th: 11pm- 9pm Friday Jan 26th: 9 a.m. – 10 pm Saturday Jan 27th: 9 a.m. – 10 pm Sunday Jan 28th: 9 am – 5 pm

Tickets: General Admission Adults – $11.00 (Buy at sainlouisautoshow.com to save $1) Children 12 years and younger-FREE Group discounts available. Call 314-822-0333 for details. Military, Police and Firemen Days: During all Show Days, Military, Police and Firemen receives a $2.00 off adult admission. Active duty military and active members for the reserve must present valid service I.D.

Contest rules