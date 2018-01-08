Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…JANUARY 9, 2018

The gloom of January hangs tough again today…a “dirty” high pressure in control…quiet but the high is filled with clouds…tough to erode the clouds away in the middle of winter thanks to the low sun angle…so think clouds in play Tuesday and Wednesday…but a little warmer. 45 Tuesday and 58 on Wednesday…this is a break…just a break…and not the January thaw(thats coming) Thursday a system from the west moves in…the southern track…but the northern track also has a cold front dropping our way…good times… developing rain on Thursday especially in the afternoon and into the evening…kicking to light snow late Thursday night and early Friday…light is the key word. Friday…mostly cloudy with the high…its back…32 degrees…20 at night…some light, dry snow Friday night…then back to big cold over the weekend…25 at dropping Saturday…the low 8 degrees.