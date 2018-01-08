× Man charged with crashing into bar, killing college student

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ A Missouri man is charged with crashing into a bar and killing a Northwest Missouri State University student.

Twenty-one-year-old Alex Allen Catterson was charged Sunday with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Morgan McCoy. The sophomore from Liberty was hit around 12:40 p.m. Sunday while walking out of The Palms bar in Maryville. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. She had been studying education.

No attorney is listed for Catterson in online court records. Bond is set at $50,000.

Police said his blood alcohol level of 0.207 was more than twice the legal limit.