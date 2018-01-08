× Man imprisoned for fatal crash while driving drunk on I-80

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ A 32-year-old man has been imprisoned for being drunk when his pickup truck rammed into a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in Polk County, killing his passenger.

The sentence of 15 years was handed down Friday in a Des Moines courtroom to Michael Wright, of Ankeny. He’d pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide-reckless driving and to driving while intoxicated-third or subsequent offense.

The accident occurred April 23, 2016. The Iowa State Patrol says Wright changed lanes and hit the semi. His pickup hit a guardrail and went airborne, ejecting Wright and the passenger, 44-year-old Susannah Thompson.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. He was briefly hospitalized.