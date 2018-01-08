One on One with Cardinals GM Michael Girsch

Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne goes One on One with Cardinals General Manager Michael Girsch. They discuss what the Cardinals have done so far this off season and what the team is still looking to accomplish transaction-wise before the start of the 2018 baseball season.

 