Parkway West student achieves perfect ACT score

BALLWIN, Mo. – A Parkway West High School junior earned a 36 on the ACT college admissions and placement exam, the highest possible score for the test.

Paden Davis has plans to study electrical engineering in college and later attend graduate school to become a robotics engineer. Davis said he’s undecided on where he wants to go to college but is considering MIT, Georgia Tech, Washington University-St. Louis, and Purdue.

Davis also plays baseball for Parkway West and the Adidas Surge, and he’s involved in the school’s robotics club.

The ACT is broken into four parts: English, math, reading, and science reasoning. Each part is scored on its own scale of 1 to 36. A student’s overall test score is the average of those parts. The ACT is accepted by all major colleges and universities.

On average, less than one-tenth of one percent of all students who take the ACT earns a perfect score.