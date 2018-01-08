Pets of the Week – Darwin and Fitzroy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Darwin and Fitzroy are hound mixes from a litter of five puppies. These two and their three sisters will be available for adoption this Wednesday.

They are fuzzy bundles of energy and enjoy wrestling with each other until they pass out.

Their adoption fee is $175, which covers their medical care and booster shots.

If you are interested in learning more, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online. The shelter has established new winter hours:

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday - Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

