Pets of the Week – Darwin and Fitzroy

They are fuzzy bundles of energy and enjoy wrestling with each other until they pass out.
Their adoption fee is $175, which covers their medical care and booster shots.
If you are interested in learning more about Max, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online. The shelter has established new winter hours:
Monday and Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday - Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!