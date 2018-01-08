Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

PICTURES: St Louis Onesie Pub Crawl in Soulard

Posted 4:42 pm, January 8, 2018, by

They took to the streets of Soulard for a ridiculously comfortable pub crawl. MC Jody Rhew hosted the STL Onsie Crawl on Saturday, January 6th as hundreds of participants released their inner spirit animal and threw on their favorite onesie for some winter time fun.

Photo Gallery

