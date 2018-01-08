× Police identify shooting victim in case that led to chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) _ Authorities have identified a man found shot to death in a pickup truck before a high-speed chase that ended with a police officer shooting and wounding a suspect.

Police said Sunday that the victim was 56-year-old Gerald Walsh, of Kansas City, Kansas, who died early Thursday. Several hours later, police arrested 28-year-old Jeremy Comstock after a chase that started near Smithville, Missouri. It ended with Comstock’s vehicle spinning out of control on Interstate 35 in northern Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say officer then shot Comstock, but his injuries are not life-threatening. Comstock is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping. His bond has been set at $250,000.

A woman who was in Comstock’s van surrendered.