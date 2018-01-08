× Police working to identify woman shot and killed Friday

ST. LOUIS, MO – A woman died Friday night after being shot multiple times in the 3700 block of Compton, near Gravois Park. The victim has yet to be positively identified. Officers who were called to the shooting scene just before 10:00pm on January 5, 2018, found the woman unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis police have no suspects in the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

38.589334 -90.237980