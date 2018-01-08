Protesters hold early morning rally at mayor’s house over homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A group showed up to Mayor Lyda Krewson's home early Monday morning banging pots and pans and hoping to have her listen to their concerns regarding the safety of the homeless population in the city. Members told her they don't think the city is doing enough to provide shelter for people who are homeless.

Cell phone video, provided to Fox 2 by Wes Schnitker, one of the attendees, shows members shouting through a microphone. Neighbors said it happened around 7 a.m. Monday.

A neighbor we spoke to said he didn't mind the early morning wake up call.

"I knew immediately what it was they were trying to draw attention to, this problem we've had in St. Louis for a long, long time and this is one element and one way they go about it," said Jerry McAdams, who lives next door to the mayor.

The group put a fake porta potty in the mayor's yard to serve as a reminder that a local homeless man was found dead in one this winter, possibly from the elements.

Mayor Krewson could be heard in the cell phone video asking the group to not disturb her neighbors.

According to Fox 2's partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Krewson encouraged the group to make an appointment at city hall to discuss their concerns with her.

Mayor Krewson's office released this statement to Fox 2:

"I appreciate the concerns they have. The department of human services, the police department, the fire department and other city employees have been working alongside our private partners to ensure that our unsheltered residents have a safe place to stay on dangerously cold nights."