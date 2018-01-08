× Scott Air Force Base serviceman charged with child pornography

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE – 41-year-old Roger T. Lee, a serviceman based at Scott Air Force Base has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography by St. Clair County law enforcement. Two charges were for possession of a photo of a child under 13, while other charges involved photos of children under 13 and a teenage under 18.

Scott Air Base has not commented on the case.

The case remains under investigation.