Sen. McCaskill raises $2.9M for re-election bid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s re-election campaign says she raised close to $2.9 million in the past few months.

A Monday release from the senator’s campaign says she now has more than $9 million in cash on hand to spend on a run for a third term.

McCaskill is running for re-election in a state won by President Donald Trump, and she’s considered one of the most vulnerable incumbents.

Republican contenders include Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is considered a rising star in his party.